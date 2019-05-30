Bose introduces new flagship noise cancelling headphones with built-in AR tech

Bose is launching a new pair of flagship noise-cancelling headphones, and they sound every bit as spectacular as you'd expect. The new Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 ($399) allow users to personalise their environment with 11 levels of noise cancellation. Turning it up will minimise the distractions and ambient noise heard in loud places, while knocking it down will allow the wider-world to seep into your eardrums. The bluetooth cans also include intuitive touch controls, a 20 hour battery, and Bose AR, the latter of which is a new audio augmented reality platform that promises to unlock fundamentally new ways to travel, exercise, learn, and play. It works by leveraging motion sensors inside the headphones to detect your head orientation and body movement, before sending that information to Bose AR-enhanced apps so they can offer audio content tailored to where you are and what you're doing. The 700s are already available to pre-order in the States, and should be making their way across the pond shortly.