The Beoplay E4 in-ears cancel more noise for maximum enjoyment

Look at B&O Play’s latest set of earphones and you might think “what’s that little box on the wire?” Well, unlike other little boxes which can variously contain sweets, socks or miscellany, this little box contains two microphones. And those two microphones work together to make the Beoplay E4 (£249) properly quiet. On-board hybrid active noise cancelling tech can now fight off up to 15dB more low frequency noise than previous models - and there’s a transparency mode, too, for when you need to let the outside world in. The aluminium shells of the memory foam 'buds shouldn’t give you earache, either.