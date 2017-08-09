BeoLab 50 is B&O's techiest speaker yet

In the world of floorstanding speakers, boring is the default setting. But what’s this poking its pop-up Acoustic Lens over the hi-fi parapet? B&O’s BeoLab 50 active speakers (£22,930 per pair) allow you to change how they disperse the 2100 watts of sound created by their seven built-in amps, whether you want a full 180 degrees or a narrower sweet spot for sitting and stroking your beard in. They’ll also listen to the acoustics of their new surroundings and adjust the sound to compensate, plus you can even hook them up wirelessly to your BeoVision TV. Because we’ve all got one of those, right?