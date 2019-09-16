Beatbox is a DIY cardboard MIDI controller kit made for beginners and pros alike
Affordable DIY music machines have become all the rage of late, and there's another one doing the rounds that goes by the name of Beatbox ($129). Currently seeking funding through Kickstarter, Beatbox is an all-in-one cardboard MIDI controller drum machine kit that can be used to create wicked beats on the fly or combined with other devices as part of a more complex studio setup. The entire kit is built using quick connections and screws, which means it should be a doddle for even the most inexperienced DIY-er, and comes bundled with all the free software needed to start making music. A built in battery and two speakers also mean the Beatbox can be used for live performances at the drop of a hat, assuming you're ready to share your genius with the world.