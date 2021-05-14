News
Austrian Audio Hi-X65 are at home in the studio or your lounge
Oh, Vienna!
Designed both for sound engineers and “people who like to listen to music on good headphones”, the Austrian Audio Hi-X65 (£319, available now) are open-backed on-ear headphones engineered for the sort of transparent sound that misses no part of a recording. Bass-heavy cans for wearing on the bus, these are not – but if you want to mix and master your latest magnum opus they should be more than up to the task thanks to their 44mm driver, ring magnet system, copper-clad aluminium voice coil and selection of cables and connectors. Foldable and with a breathable design, they should also be comfy enough to keep on for those long mixing sessions.
Audio