Austrian Audio Hi-X65 are at home in the studio or your lounge

Designed both for sound engineers and “people who like to listen to music on good headphones”, the Austrian Audio Hi-X65 (£319, available now) are open-backed on-ear headphones engineered for the sort of transparent sound that misses no part of a recording. Bass-heavy cans for wearing on the bus, these are not – but if you want to mix and master your latest magnum opus they should be more than up to the task thanks to their 44mm driver, ring magnet system, copper-clad aluminium voice coil and selection of cables and connectors. Foldable and with a breathable design, they should also be comfy enough to keep on for those long mixing sessions.