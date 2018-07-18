Audeze now has a closed-back version of its LCD-2 headphones

If you really care about audio performance, Audeze’s LCD-2 cans have been a top pick for a while. Problem is, they’re open-back, which means your Phil Collins power hour playlist is slipping out for everyone to hear. We have no issue with that, obviously, but you know that Brian on accounts hates Phil, and rather than have it out with him again, you could just pick up a pair of the LCD2 Closed-Back, a - you guessed it - closed-back version of the LCD-2. That means they have the same planar magnetic design as their predecessor, but with - according to Audeze - increased isolation and significantly reduced ambient noise. And because they’re closed-back, they should have them beat in the bass department, too. How much will this musical privacy set you back? $899.