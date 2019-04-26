Astell&Kern's latest high-res audio player promises more power and bigger sound

Audio specialist Astell&Kern has unveiled its 2nd Generation Kann High Resolution Audio Player, but realising that was a bit of a mouthful, the company has decided to call it the 'Kann Cube' instead. Compared to older models, the Cube ($1,499) has a much higher power output and features a new amplifier design that creates a low now floor, delivering audio that's almost indistinguishable from the original recording. Two 8-channel ESS Sabre ES9038PRO DACs in a dual-mono configuration also provide a wider soundstage and better stereo separation. All of that's made possible thanks to a quad-core processor, which is complemented by 128GB of internal storage (there's also a microSD card slot) and a 7,400mAh battery that delivers 9 hours of playback. Audiophiles will want to keep an eye out for this little fella when it arrives in May.