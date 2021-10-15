Astell&Kern’s AK Zero1 in-ears use three drivers on the road to hybrid sound

Buses. Golf. Printer installation. In most cases, one driver is enough. Two could cause problems. And three will result in a conflict that sends your inkjet into overdrive. But not for Astell&Kern: its latest angular in-ears feature a trio of different drivers to deliver unparalleled sound. Dual balanced armatures use custom coils to serve up crystal clear vocals, while a single 5.6mm dynamic driver deals with the deep stuff. Rounding out the combo is a planar number – the kind normally reserved for high-end headphones and renowned for responsive, distortion-free high frequencies. A&K has masterfully made the tech tiny enough to squeeze into 3D-printed acoustic chambers inside the machined aluminium housing of each AK Zero1. Precisely aligned and paired with silver-coated cables (with a 4.4mm option available for audiophiles committed to MMCX connectors), the result of this acoustic teamwork should be a truly unique sonic experience. As you’d expect for £649.