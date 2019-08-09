2nd-gen Naim Mu-so Qb is different on the inside (honest)

It can be hard to get excited about products that look exactly like their predecessors, so you’d be forgiven for not giving Naim’s new Mu-so Qb a second look. But this second-generation of the six-sided, one-box hi-fi is the result of three years worth of refinement. Sure, most of it is hidden inside, with a higher-performance multicore Digital Signal Processor and upgraded speaker drivers, but there’s also a new touch interface and it now comes in three new colours. You get all the same multiroom, wireless audio skills, with Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Tidal, and Spotify Connect support, plus it’ll work with hi-res UPnP streaming and old-skool Bluetooth. Pick one up from 2 September for £750.