Summon pre-historic critters into your home with Google Arts & Culture for a change of scenery

Google’s free Arts & Culture app now includes a fascinating collection of pre-historic artefacts for you to explore in AR, all from the comfort of your home. We’re all bored of staring at the same four walls are we not? Those walls are far less boring when there’s blue whale floating in your living room, back from the brink of extinction. Collaborating with the likes of Moscow’s State Darwin Museum and London Natural History Museum, the app brings some of these cultural institutions collections and some incredible natural history to anyone with a smartphone that can download the app, available on iOS or Android. We’ll leave you to have a deep meaningful chat with an ancient crustacean now.