Pharrell Williams’ innovative app book will (literally) make you Happy

Armed with a shiny new iPad but glum at your inability to craft a cracking pop tune? Start your path to chart-topping greatness with Learn Pharrell Williams’ Happy (£4.49). This interactive tome, which has been developed by Pharrell's own Tuniversity company, delves into the inspiration behind the hit track, enabling you to deconstruct it by way of fiddling about with mini mixing desks and loops. The appish book then hurls a couple of GarageBand projects your way via email and gives you a helping hand at remaking the song in your own image. Yes, it even asks you to sing. No, Stuff does not want you to send in your versions of the track. Two Happy-shaped earworms are enough for any one lifetime, thanks.