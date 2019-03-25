Apple TV+ takes on Netflix and Amazon

After yonks of speculation, Apple has officially unveiled its TV and movie streaming service. With names like Steven Spielberg (who has definitely never publicly bashed straight-to-streamer movies that get nominated for Oscars before), JJ Abrams and M. Night Shyamalan on board, it’s already clear that Apple TV+ will have some significant exclusive offerings, which is great news for your already bruised bank balance. In addition to TV+, Apple also unveiled a redesigned Apple TV app, which will make it easier to find recommended shows, and by partnering with a host of third-party content providers that can be accessed on-demand within the app, the aim is that you won’t need to head elsewhere to watch a different show. That is, unless it’s on Netflix. We await details of the UK rollout.