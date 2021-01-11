The Amazfit GTR 2e & GTS 2e smartwatches aim to offer Apple Watch smarts for less

The glut of Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch clones shows no signs of abating... but when Amazfit can cover both styles with feature-packed models costing a third of the price, they’re worthy of attention. The circular GTR 2e and rectangular GTS 2e (£119) include edge-to-edge AMOLED displays, blood oxygen tracking, high-precision heart-rate monitoring, and something called Personal Activity Intelligence to assess your health via various algorithms – although don’t be ditching your GP for a wearable. Sleep tracking, stress monitoring, 90 built-in sport modes, waterproofing to 50m and up to 45 days on a single charge round off a tempting timepiece for feature junkies.