There are three lenses on the back of the 9X, but only two of them take photos. The third sensor is a 2MP jobbie dedicated to depth effects, which really doesn't make a lot of sense in a budget phone. Surely that money could have been spent elsewhere, and software used to fake bokeh blur instead?

At least the main snapper is the real deal, using pixel-binning to turn 48MP raw images into detailed 12MP ones - although because it doesn't use the same sensor as the more premium Honor 20 Pro, you can't expect the same level of clarity.

Fed with enough light and the 9X is better than most affordable phone cameras, but only just. Exposure is usually on point, and with HDR hiding away in a menu and proving somewhat ineffective once you find it, that's rather helpful. Colours get given a helping hand with the AI scene recognition, helping balance things out but also oversharpening and postprocessing your shots. Still, they look better than the originals, which vary from oversaturated to washed out.

Night mode is surprisingly good for the money, though not a patch on more expensive phones like Google's Pixel 3a. Hold it steady and the larger sensor compensates for a lack of light with decent amounts of definition.

The 8MP wide-angle shooter is exactly that - wide. There's noticeable lens distortion in every shot, with processing failing to disguise the fact yet adding unwanted artifacts and blurry details at the edges of each picture. Detail in general is a major step down from the main sensor.

Pop up the selfie camera and you'll get alright results when you step outside, albeit with some exposure and skin tone issues that look less than natural. Once the lights get low, though, it struggles to take a crisp image - expect lots of blurry shots.

It's rare that an Honor phone doesn't outperform its direct rivals when it comes to camera quality, so to see it turn in a sub-par performance here is pretty disappointing.