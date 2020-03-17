The 9X Pro, at the very least, hits all the right hardware notes. Little has changed in terms of styling from the original 9X - but then why would it? Honor had crafted a solid mid-range phone that was easy on the eye, with a pop-up selfie camera that freed up the whole front of the handset for a sizeable screen.

The biggest change is the switch from plastic to glass on the back panel, and the 9X Pro is all the better for it. The 9X felt like a budget phone, but that's not the case here. The shiny finish might still be a fingerprint magnet, but it now has the heft of something that costs significantly more.

A bumped-up three lens camera setup makes a return on the rear, sticking up just enough to not catch on your jeans pocket every time you go to pull it out.

You get an honest to goodness 3.5mm headphone socket at the bottom of the phone, along with USB-C charging - still not a guaranteed inclusion for affordable handsets.

Neither is a fingerprint sensor, but Honor has delivered a doozy: the 9X Pro has a side-mounted scanner, just like a top-end Sony Xperia or Samsung Galaxy S10e. It's quick, doubles as a power button, and sensibly placed so your thumb finds it every time. Shame it's not quite so simple for southpaws, though.