Harman Kardon, like all the very many brands with a smart speaker to sell you for £200 or so, is walking a tightrope here. On one hand, it wants listeners to be impressed by the scale of sound it liberates from such a relatively small enclosure - and one of the easiest ways to do so is to supercharge the low-frequency response. On the other hand, putting a rocket up the bass frequencies is one of the easiest ways to make a speaker sound clumsy and indistinct.

The Citation One is pretty well judged, overall. Harman Kardon has managed to extract unlikely scale from this tubby little speaker without a) letting bass get too far out of hand or b) underplaying the rest of the frequency range.

Playing George Ezra’s Shotgun (it’s the nation’s favourite by all accounts) via Spotify, the Citation One sounds composed, controlled and just a tiny bit congested. It extracts a decent amount of detail from the tune, gives the baritone vocal at the bottom of the midrange proper expression, and attacks with reasonable crispness at the top. There’s a little too much warmth and presence in the low frequencies - all the better to give that impression of size - but bass sounds move along well enough without dragging too badly at the rest of the song.

The crossover between tweeter and mid/bass driver is managed well enough, and the dynamic range - the contrast between the quietest and loudest parts of Talk Talk’s Desire, for example - is plenty wide enough to compete. But the slight overstating of bass frequencies makes the Citation One sound a little overcrowded. For all that it sounds large enough, there’s not enough separation to the Harman Kardon’s presentation - it’s a big stage and yet there’s still a shortage of elbow-room. In absolute terms it’s hardly a deal-breaker, and there are those who will find as much charm in the Citation One’s bold bass presence as will find it a distraction and a hindrance.

The trouble - as we said at the off - is that the Citation One is not your only choice. If you like a bass-happy sound, if you like the way Harman Kardon has styled and finished the Citation One, if you’re already deep into the Google Home ecosystem, then this is a worthwhile option. But if your primary concern is that your smart speaker should be the best-sounding your money can buy, you might consider looking elsewhere.