Look familiar? The A-Series are all but indistinguishable from last year's Pixel Buds, with colour being the major clue. It's either white or green this time around, instead of a choice of four. The inside of the charging case even gets in on the action with a matching hue.

The buds themselves haven't changed all that much. They're the same low-key circles that sit neatly on your ears, without any dangly bits like Apple's Airpods. There's a touchpad on each one, with one, two and three taps to play/pause and skip tracks, but the (admittedly fiddly) volume control seen in the more expensive Buds has been removed.

Each one has a silicone anchor meant to keep them locked in place while you're on the move, and are both softer and smaller than last year's Buds. Still, not everyone will find them comfortable. You can't detach them, and twisting to get a good fit can sometimes have a negative effect on sound quality. At least there's three different sizes of rubber ear tips to help find the best seal. IPx4 water resistance is a worthwhile inclusion for fitness freaks, and should be enough to stop sweat from causing damage.

The all-plastic case still looks like a pebble and feels smooth to the touch. There's just a single charging LED this time around, on the outside of the case, which changes from white to orange when the battery level drops into the danger zone. It's USB-C or nothing, as wireless charging has been ditched in order to bring the price down. That's a shame, seeing as there are plenty of true wireless rivals that have managed to include it.

Expect five hours of playback from the buds, with the case adding a further 24 hours before you'll need to find a plug socket. This is on par with Apple's AirPods, but behind the curve when you start to shop around.