You can’t help but notice the first obvious issue with the Pixel 3a XL. This isn’t the slickest-looking phone you can get in 2019. It’s one of the least-slick at the price, actually.

We switched from the Huawei P30 Lite to this. They’re comparable value-busting phones, but couldn’t leave a more different first impression. The Huawei is all metal and curved glass, shiny finishes and ultra-slim screen surrounds. It seems borderline unlikely at £300-odd quid.

And the Pixel? It is dumpy next to the P30 Lite. Its thick borders seem unrefined, almost cartoonish. Like iPhones before the X-series arrived, Pixels have not kept up with design trends. However, you could argue it doesn’t matter much. Pixels have a flavour all of their own. They’re instant retro, and not in a cloying kitsch way.

How does the Pixel 3a XL compare to the Pixel 3 XL? That phone is made of glass. This one is plastic, but the two look uncannily similar. Google has pulled off a particularly hard thing too. This plastic does not feel cheap. OK, not that cheap. The textured panel on the Pixel 3a XL’s back feels great.

Aluminium and glass would be nicer, sure. And the plastic side buttons do feel a bit “bargain bin." But Pixel phones have never been number-one for extravagant design. You noticed they were light before you noticed they were made of glass.

The Pixel 3a XL also gets rid of two off the most complained-about parts of the Pixel 3 XL. There’s no notch here — the Pixel 3 XL has the John Merrick of notches — and there is a headphone jack.

Another surprise, the Pixel 3a XL also has unusually good speakers. There’s one on the bottom and one on the front, for stereo sound. This array is pretty loud and has a fat bottom-end. The mids could be tightened up a bit and better-projected, but this is one of the best-sounding phones you’ll hear at the price.

And storage? You get 64GB. That’s fine. Google made a Pixel 3 XL with 64GB space. It cost a lot more. But the Huawei P30 Lite gets you 128GB for less cash.