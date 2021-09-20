The Nest Cam and Doorbell look like they belong together, with matt white finishes and clean, relatively featureless surfaces set against flat sides and black accents. They’re versatile, handsome things. We had the doorbell affixed to wood and the camera set against brushed metal and neither looked out of place.

They’re also relatively hardy, with IP54 weatherproofing making both devices suitable for outdoor and indoor use. Handy, because a doorbell you had to put on the inside wouldn’t be a lot of use.

The Cam packs some mighty magnets around the back, which adhere it to its mounting plate solidly. Repositioning it and taking it off to charge can be fiddly at first, but once you master the rolling manoeuvre required it peels off quite elegantly. There’s a charging port on the base, alongside the speakers and a mounting thread that takes standard tripod fittings. An LED above the camera module lights up when it's active and also to indicate that it’s charging.

Mounting the Doorbell is either relatively straightforward or will require a professional, depending on whether you plan on using its 6000mAh battery to power it, or your existing doorbell’s power. If you use the battery, you just need to drill the mounting plate into your wall or onto your door and the doorbell latches on. But if you intend on hardwiring it, you’ll need somebody with the necessary know-how to help connect everything up.

While the Doorbell charges via a USB-C port located around the back, you power up the Nest Cam with a proprietary charger. The process is simple: line up the pogo pins and let the magnets do their thing as you bring the charger to the camera base.