The amount you’re going to get out of the Google Home Hub depends on how much you’re invested in the Google ecosystem.

If you’re using Google’s services such as Calendar, Reminders and Photos, you’ll likely love the Home Hub from the off. If you’re more of an Apple or a Microsoft kid, well, let’s just say you might want to think about moving all of your personal data over to Google as soon as possible.

Setting the Home Hub up is a simple case of downloading the Home app to your Android or iOS device, logging into your account and connecting it to your home’s WiFi.

From there, you can choose what apps you want to add, like Spotify or Deezer on the music side, and Netflix and All 4 on the video side.

You can also personalise the screensaver with arty photos, or those stored in Google Photos, and as long as they’re tagged you can set it to display photos of a specific person or album.

Right now, the number of supported music and video apps is relatively low. There’s a free version of Spotify as well as the option to use Deezer, Google Music or YouTube Music, but there are still a lot of services missing, including Tidal and Apple Music.

If you’re on a Google Android device, you can cast other services to the Home Hub, but you can’t easily cast to it from an iOS device. Voice control works well across the supported services though, allowing you to say “Play pop music on Spotify”, or “Play BBC Radio 2” and Google will do as you command.

On the video side, YouTube is supported, so you can search for the latest trailers, music videos and Fortnite videos using your voice. Even better, right now adverts seemed to have been removed, which made the viewing experience better than if you were on a phone or computer.

Also, All 4, the on-demand service from UK broadcaster 4 is supported, so as long as you have an account, you can ask your Home Hub to play 8 Out Of 10 Cats or other shows from 4. Right now, that’s it in terms of apps embedded on the device itself.

You can link your Netflix account, but confusingly, you can’t view Netflix content on the device (you can ask the Home Hub to play Stranger things on your Google-powered TV, though).

You can also cast from some apps on your phone to the Home Hub, like iPlayer and ITV Hub, but not others, like Google’s own Slides app. Not that you’d really want to show a slideshow on there, but the point is, it is a little limited right now. We also couldn’t get Netflix to cast from our iPhone at launch, despite the device showing up as an option in the app.

Really, the only big thing missing from the Google Home Hub is that it doesn’t have a video camera, which the Amazon Echo Show does. This means that it doesn’t support video calls, but it also means that the device can’t film you and send that footage back to Google, which has been a concern for people around these sorts of devices.

Personally, I’ve had an Amazon Echo Show for around a year, and I’ve used the Drop In feature like, once, and that was to test it out for a fellow Stuff staff member’s review. If I need to video chat with someone, I’m much more likely to use my phone or a computer. You can, however, broadcast voice messages across your various Google Home devices using Home Hub, and make Google Voice calls.