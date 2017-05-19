Thing is, using the Fenix 5 as a standard daily tracker is a bit like flying all the way to Argentina just to get a Burger King. While it’ll happily count your strides, what it really wants is to go hard, fast and far across almost every activity you can think of.

Swimming is a good place to start and, once again, the Fenix 5 proved its worth, tracking my indoor strokes with brilliant accuracy and delivering more data than I’d ever actually need.

In fact, that’s something you’ll come across a lot when using Garmin’s top-end tracker: it’s packed with stats and features only really useful if you're following a proper training plan. After a run, for example, you’ll have the chance to delve into stride length, cadence, plus aerobic and anaerobic training effect. The latter is particularly handy for PB hunters, as you'll need a bit of both in your training to see any gains. But for the average jogger, it might just be some befuddling numbers.

If you do happen to be a part-time athlete, mind, then the training features are fantastic: the automatic recovery time suggestions (though a little on the safe side) help you understand how much you’re working (or overworking) your body through exercise, with training status updates offered to help steer the direction of your exercise. It’s very much a cut above your standard tracker and, provided you actually have use for it, makes that £500 price tag seem a little more reasonable.

And if you're training for Superstars, you’ll have no trouble getting the Fenix 5 to log whatever it is you happen to be doing that day. As a sample of its dedicated modes, you can track skiing, triathlon, rowing, mountain biking, golf and - wait for it - skydiving.

Admittedly, I wasn’t able to test all of the above but, if the sample of disciplines I did try is anything to go by, the Fenix 5 will be a reliable and informed aid to your activities.