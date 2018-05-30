The roads are filled with awful drivers. It doesn’t matter where you live - take your car out for even a short drive and you’re all but guaranteed to spot someone flouting the highway code.

Vehicular insanity might be so commonplace in countries like Russia that dash cams are practically mandatory, but it’s well worth having one here in Blighty, too. You’ll be covered in case you’re involved in an accident, and some insurers will even give you a discount on your premium.

Garmin’s Dash Cam 65W is one of the smallest and most subtle around. Think of it like a tiny GoPro built for your windscreen, without all the flash and bulk of models that were doing the rounds as recently as a year ago.

Camera up front. Screen on back. Buttons on side. Mount on top. Dash cams don’t get much simpler, but behind the basic looks, this one is packed full of features.