When you sit down to a play a 2D platformer, the temptation is often to race to the finish line as nimbly and stylishly as possible.

In Yoshi’s Crafted World, though, you’re encouraged to take your time. That’s partly because hunting down a sizeable haul of the various collectables hidden within each level is essential if you want to progress. But just as importantly, a leisurely approach gives you time to admire the scenery.

As the title gives away, the debut Switch outing for video gaming’s most loveable merciless predator takes place in an entirely handcrafted world that looks like the wildly inventive handiwork of a primary school art class.

Everything you encounter is made out of either paper, cardboard or miscellaneous household rubbish, all held together by string, glue sticks and some willing Shy Guys.

And while the aesthetic is nothing new (think the Paper Mario series and the magnificent Tearaway), the creativity of the environments on show never really lets up.

The endlessly charming dioramas are undoubtedly Yoshi’s Crafted World’s standout feature, but the game also incorporates some interesting 2D-to-3D mechanics, while ‘flip side’ levels let you replay each stage in the reverse perspective.

It’s enough to keep you hooked on what is otherwise a pretty simplistic platforming adventure.