While prior Wolfenstein games have been forged on strong narrative foundations, Wolfenstein: Youngblood lacks its predecessors' flair for storytelling, and although we are – tangentially – back with the Blazkowiczs, this spin-off tale lacks the polish and purpose you might expect from a story set within the Wolfenstein universe.

You play as either Soph or Jess Blazkowicz, teen twin daughters of series stalwarts, BJ and Anya. After a quiet life learning the family business of shootin' 'n' stuff in Texas, BJ inexplicably goes missing in Youngblood's stark imagining of a Nazi-occupied Paris.

"Neu-Paris" looks neither new nor particularly Parisian any more, but thanks to Arkane Studios – yes, the same Arkane behind Dishonored – it's a joy to explore. Dunwall taught us to look up when surveying how best to infiltrate enemy premises, and while the tale itself lacks sense cohesion, Little Berlin's environmental storytelling is surprisingly effective, especially when you learn to put that double-jump to good use and explore the open balconies above you.

That said, the sisters' chemistry is simultaneously both cute and cringey, and yes, it's refreshing to play a shooter as a youthful, energetic female lead, but their mid-battle cries of encouragement and groan-inducing antics when standing around in lifts – something the girls do way too much of, incidentally – fall on just the wrong side of entertaining. We're still not entirely sure how a thumbs-up emote can magically regen health or armour points for the sisters, either, but they say twins have special bonds…

Talking of which: Wolfenstein: Youngblood is one of few shooters to offer a full, cooperative campaign. While you can lone wolf it and leave an adequate if unimaginative AI to manage your sibling player, Youngblood is a game that cries out for you to partner up with a pal. That said, the AI isn't very adventurous when it comes to combat, forever defaulting to crap guns with low-DPS, and she can't always be relied upon to revive you if she too is in the middle of a firefight.