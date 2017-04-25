Dawn of War III marks the first time you’ve been able to play as either Orks, Eldar or Space Marines from the off, instead of waiting for pricey expansions and DLC. All three Warhammer: 40,000 stalwarts have their own place in the single-player campaign, and are fully unlocked for multiplayer mayhem out of the box.

Strategy newcomers should feel right at home with the Space Marines. These gun-toting, chainsword-wielding religious zealots see a square peg and a round hole, and hammer that peg into place with an orbital drop-pod. Build up enough resources and you can fill these pods with assault infantry, battle tanks or the hulking Dreadnought war machines, then fire them down to any point on the battlefield.

The Eldar are much weaker, but have regenerating shields that keep you safe enough to pull daring hit-and-run attacks, and warp tunnels that let you zip around the battlefield. Orks need to get up close and personal to do any real damage, but have the sheer numbers to throw wave after wave of cheap units at your enemy until you break them down.

You aren't given the chance to settle into one race, though. The campaign pinballs you between all three, forcing you to experiment with new units as they unlock with each new level, before taking them away for an hour or so.

Eventually you'll settle on a decent mix of melee and long-range infantry, so you’ll be able to take on most fights head-on - just don’t let the enemy get too close. A long-distance Heavy Bolter isn’t much good against Eldar warriors that get right up in your face.