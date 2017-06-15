If you know anything about Odyssey already, it’s probably that it’s the Mario game with actual humans in it. These people - as opposed to whatever kind of being the moustached one is - all reside in New Donk City: which marries New York with a litany of Donkey Kong references both obvious and obscure. For example, the mayor of city is the same Pauline that Jumpman (a.k.a. Mario) tried to rescue way back in 1981. While we didn’t catch sight of ol’ DK himself, it seems impossible that he won’t turn up in the final game.

In the meantime, we were contented ourselves with collecting Power Moons that fuel Mario’s ship - the Odyssey - and further his quest to rescue the kidnapped Princess Peach from Bowser planned wedding to her. While it’s a shame that the most revolutionary Mario game yet is still happy to stick with Peach as a damsel-in-distress, the idea of scattering a load of collectables across one huge world is a good one.

Even in our brief time with Odyssey, we found loads Power Moons scattered around New Donk City. From secret levels below manholes to the top of the Empire State Building, this game makes a great effort to reward your curiosity and the same went for our time in the sunny climes of the Sand Kingdom. That you can go from playing an 8-bit, 2D side-scrolling section to leaping about on a Sphinx-like taxi called a Jaxi in the space of a minute speaks volumes of the creativity that’s been crammed into the game.

Better still, each world we delved into had its own unique art style and challenges. Rather than sticking to the usual formula of fire world, ice world, water world, it seems as though Nintendo has done its utmost to break conventions and confound expectations. Having gone into our time with Odyssey with some degree of suspicion how everything would fit together, we came out of it wanting to see just how ludicrous it might get.