If Super Mario Maker 2 is your first experience of the series, you’d be wise to make your way through the game’s numerous tutorials first, narrated once again by a friendly pigeon named Yamamura. It’s Nintendo - don’t ask. Unlike Super Mario Maker, which drip fed you new building tools as you played, the sequel gives you nearly everything from the off. The possibilities are endless, and a bit dizzying.

Once you’re up and running (or jumping), though, the game’s brilliantly intuitive user interface makes it very easy to get making. While the 3DS’s stylus might have won on precision, the Switch’s touchscreen is just as easy to get to grips with.

You use one finger to select and place the item, enemy, terrain or gizmo you want to work with, and two to move around the level, with shortcuts for copying and erasing mapped to the triggers. With the Switch docked you have the option to use either a controller or the Joy-Cons, but I tend to stick with handheld for building.

Across the top of the screen you’ll see your most or recently used assets, with the rest accessible by tapping the magnifying glass in the top-right corner. The bar on the left is where you’ll select your game style, theme, completion time and any clear conditions, with the latter new to Super Mario Maker 2. You might require the player to finish the level without taking damage, or only after escorting a Koopa Shell, adding another layer of challenge.

Other additions include the Super Mario 3D World game style, which allows you to design levels based around the Cat Mario power-up, as well as a host of new themes and items. You can also add music and sound effects to your creations. I didn’t know being rewarded with the strum of an electric guitar each time I green shell a Piranha Plant was important to me until now.

With so much variety, you’re really only limited by your imagination. I started off making fairly traditional Goomba stompathons, but soon had poor old Luigi performing death-defying leaps between swinging claws, with homing Bullet Bills in constant pursuit. On another level I put a pair of Bowsers in flying clown cars directly in front of the finish line. And in Super Mario Maker 2, this is all pretty tame.