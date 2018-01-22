street fighter v: arcade edition

Arcade Edition does a lot more than balance out the character roster. It adds a much-needed arcade mode, along with fun bonus modes like team battle and extra battle, as well as some overdue quality of life improvements.

Arcade mode is the highlight, with branching paths to victory themed around each of the five main-series Street Fighter games, along a nod to the Alpha series. Fight your way through the characters that debuted in each respective game (or stand-ins from the main roster for those that haven’t made it to SFV yet) and you’ll unlock a unique character ending and custom illustration. There are over 200 to see, so it’ll take even dedicated players a while to get ‘em all. The remixed music is truly excellent, and the barrel-breaking bonus stages are a nice nod to the older games too.

Extra Battle is more for returning players, and might as well be called “So you think you’re good at Street Fighter?” - each one costs fight money, the in-game currency earned solely from playing, and the first battle is against secret arcade boss Shin Akuma. A few wrong moves and you’ll be back to the menu screen - he’s a tricky git.

The idea is to keep coming back, either daily or every week, to take on a new challenge and unlock custom crossover costumes from Capcom’s other games. Rashid dressed up as Viewtiful Joe? How could you say no?

New players have the three hour story mode to tackle, as well. It was released as free DLC last year, and is well worth at least one playthrough - if just for the bucketload of Fight Money you get for completing it. Those characters won't unlock themselves, after all.