Speaking of characters, VI has a healthy roster to choose from. The developers had over two decades of games to draw from, and there's not really a duffer in the bunch.

At launch, the cast is comprised of 21 fighters, including plenty of series stalwarts like freakish contortionist Voldo, demon pirate Cervantes, and Ivy, the chainsword-wielding dominatrix (don't ask). The Tekken and Soul Calibur series also continue their timeshare ownership of Ninjitsu master Yoshimitsu.

Two new characters make their debuts here: Grøh is a fast attacker with a sword-sabre that can split in two for varied attacks, while Azwel is a tricky conjurer who can summon a range of weapons out of thin air.

It's the guest appearance of the Witcher's Geralt of Rivia that will make the biggest impact on anyone new to the series, which is no stranger to cameo appearances. Geralt feels every bit at fleshed out as the rest of the cast, and by all accounts is one of the stronger characters on the roster, so expect to see plenty of him if you venture online.

Everyone's fighting style feels unique, with no overlaps or mirrored movesets. The character models are detailed, with perhaps a little too much attention being paid to the female cast members' attire - deal enough damage and bits of your enemy's outfit fall off between rounds. It's not exactly graphic, but certainly more sexualised than other mainstream fighting games.

There's a training mode to help you practice, and a series of written explainers detailing each character's strengths and weaknesses, but no mission mode to test your combo execution - a big drawback for anyone looking to nail the basics before taking on human opponents.

Even once you get past this trial-and-error hurdle it'll take a long time to master them all, and that's before any extras show up as DLC.

Namco is planning to add four more characters as part of a season pass. The first, ringblade-wielding Tira, is unlockable right from day one, but it's a bit lame having to pay extra right out of the gate. Hopefully the other additions will make the extra cost worth it.