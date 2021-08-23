A direct sequel that takes place only a few days after the first game, Psychonauts 2 is keen to catch you up on everything that happened to ten year-old Raz prior to his graduation from psychic summer camp to becoming a member of the secret elite Psychonauts organisation 16 years ago.

With that in mind, the game spends the first hour on a lot of exposition, all the while introducing a large cast of characters that newcomers won’t likely know, which could be a bit tedious for fans who are already up-to-date. Of course, it’s possible to play the first game on Game Pass, but less easy to dip into VR-exclusive The Rhombus of Ruin, which this game actually directly follows up from.

But once the story kicks into gear, which sees Raz investigating both the Psychonauts organisation and his relationships with his circus-performing family, it happily diverts you off course, as the assumed hub leads to new areas to explore and side quests to take on. As was the casse with the first game, Psychonauts 2 is at its best when it has you journeying into other characters’ minds, with each mental world having a different theme, allowing for imaginative level design, sometimes even changing up the art style into something a bit more colorful and psychedelic, or in one level, papercraft.

At times, a straightforward A to B sojourn might divert you into doing something entirely different. While that might interrupt the pacing somewhat, it’s also hard to complain when these are so varied, as you find yourself navigating a giant pachinko machine or taking part in a bizarre cooking show.