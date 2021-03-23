Following on from the quality of life changes introduced in Monster Hunter World, Rise doubles down for an even faster paced experience. Each of the biomes might feel smaller in comparison, but that’s only because traversing them is a lot zippier. First, there are Wirebugs, insects that produce thick silk that you can use to grapple across and up environments, which also lets you do aerial attacks previously limited to just a couple weapon types.

They can also unleash special attacks for each of the 14 weapon types - more of which unlock over time, that you can switch between to suit your playstyle, while short cooldowns mean you can use them regularly in hunts. Perhaps the best thing is when a monster knocks you down, you can even grapple away out of danger either for a quick recovery or to instantly get back into the fight.

You can even use wirebugs to ride weakened monsters, a ludicrous but inspired amalgamation of mounting and turf wars from previous instalments. While controlling a monster can be cumbersome, having them smash into other monsters for extra damage is chaotically brilliant. A more reliable ride, however, comes from the all-new Palamutes. A new buddy alongside the series’ regular talking cat warriors, you can call on and ride these delightful doggoes anytime, making pursuing monsters even snappier. That you can also ride them while sharpening your weapon or gathering other resources is another sign of how much more streamlined the action has become.

Hell, monsters now just appear on the mini-map, saving you the whole song-and-dance of tracking them. This and other improvements just cut down on the busywork so you can concentrate on the main event of monster hunting.