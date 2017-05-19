Millennials and baby-boomers don’t often see eye to eye, especially when it comes to childhood toys. One generation was obsessed with collecting Pokemon, while the other prefered to play Tiddlywinks. But there’s one thing that everyone owned as a child – no matter what decade they were born in – and that is the toy car.

You might have owned a Scalextric or a Hot Wheels, or perhaps even some Micro Machines. Regardless, every toy car was used to speed and skid all over your parents’ furniture. And if your friend’s miniature police car gave chase, you’d simply bash into it, sending it hurtling over your parents' prized china.

Codemasters knows full well that you go all glossy eyed from thinking about these childhood antics, and so they’ve revived the equally nostalgic Micro Machines video game series.

Driving miniature vehicles across kitchen surfaces and pool tables in video game form isn’t just useful for reminiscing about the past. It’s also great fun for the present, and could possibly be one of the best couch multiplayer games for some time. How do I know? I managed to get my hands on with the latest entry into this classic series.