The word “Survive” has never been more aptly used than it is here. Micro-management is everywhere. You have to keep an eye on your hunger levels, thirst, oxygen, gear: absolutely everything must be monitored and dealt with to stay alive.

It’s a tough experience. Die during a mission? Back to your base to start again. Hope you didn’t pick up anything you found useful, because that’ll be gone. There’s no saving outside of your base, and it’s a punishing early lesson to learn.

For each moment you spend in the game world, you'll gradually get more thirsty and hungry, so you’ll have to eat and drink. Dirty water can make you sick, and raw food will poison you. If that wasn't enough of a hardship, even cooked food can spoil after a seemingly indeterminate amount of time.

Every aspect of Survive feels like a real-world chore, turned into a game mechanic designed to stress you out and make you feel on edge. If you’re hurt you’ll need to treat that precise injury - there’s no quick fix for anything.

Drop below 20% for any of your vital stats and the screen will blur in and out of focus until you get fed and watered. It’s a bizarre inclusion that will surely make players feel dizzy, but it really does make you want to stay healthy - so we’ll give that a tick in the positive department.