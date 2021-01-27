Setting the story in the late 90s feels like a deliberate nod to the survival horror games of that period, right down to the use of a fixed camera perspective. Silent Hill is the obvious influence, both in how you’re regularly traversing between the real world and a more nightmarish one (the macabre imagery however was inspired by surrealist Polish painter Zdzisław Beksiński) and how that series’ legendary composer Akira Yamaoka has also scored this spirit world with his distinct eerie industrial soundscapes.

What’s unique about The Medium is that Marianne is able to exist in both the physical and spirit world at the same time, presented in split-screen as the game is effectively rendering two worlds in real-time. It’s an intriguing technique, seemingly only possible with super-fast SSDs (we should however note that on PC, which is where we have been reviewing the game, SSD is listed as a recommendation rather than a requirement).

As impressive as it looks, it often feels like a gimmick since you’re usually only focusing on one screen, doubly so when you’re going ‘out-of-body’ in the spirit world to reach an area that’s inaccessible in the physical world, making that screen obsolete anyway.

Sometimes the two worlds inter-link, such as how you may have to solve a puzzle in the physical world to create a spirit well in the spirit world, which you can absorb as energy to power up a switch back in the physical world. But as being in dual realities only occurs for a third of the game, it’s telling the more memorable puzzles take place when you’re traversing between the worlds in more conventional ways (if you can call walking through mirrors conventional).