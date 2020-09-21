As this open-word action-adventure's titular crimson-haired heroine (whose look and gender will be customizable in the final game,) we battled multiple mythological monsters during our two-plus hour hands-on preview.

First, we encountered a blob-like beast that resembled the unholy offspring of Jabba the Hutt and Medusa. As the beefy foe slithered along the ground, spitting fire from its ample maw and attempting to strike us with its lengthy tail, it'd occasionally pause to let out a taunting belly laugh; a delightful little touch that showcased the game's less serious take on Greek mythology.

From behind Fenyx's sword and battle ax – which deliver light and heavy attacks, respectively – we reduced the serpent-haired baddie to a puff of blackness. But it seems we weren't facing its final form, as a towering cyclops soon emerged from the smoke. Upon promptly grabbing a boulder, the lumbering monster approached Fenyx, swung the massive rock at her, then stomped its meaty foot on the ground to trigger a powerful area of effect attack. Thankfully, we'd learned a Godly Power dubbed “Athena's Dash,” an evasive, damage-dealing maneuver that let us streak across the battlefield, out of harm's way.

The increasingly angry beast reacted swiftly, tossing the boulder at us before effortlessly pulling a tree from the ground. The former attack siphoned a chunk of Fenyx's life, but we were able to fatally down the hulking beast before learning what it planned to do with the length of tree trunk it was now wielding in one hand. We put the final nail in the coffin with “Hephaistos' Hammer,” another God-given power that summons an over-sized mallet capable of bringing the kind of hurt that makes enemy health meters cry.