Massive multiplayer games are a big commitment. While you can resign from your job and put your children up for adoption, it’s almost impossible to give up on an MMO once it has its grip on you.

One of the latest series trying to take over your life is The Elder Scrolls Online, and it’s been unrelenting in its quest. Having released the nostalgic Morrowind chapter last year, the next expansion will be Summerset, letting you loose on a region that hasn’t been explored since 1994’s Elder Scrolls: Arena game.

With such an enchanting setting, aloft with more magical beasts than you’d find in a Harry Potter fanfiction, Summerset not only looks to be a fantastic adventure for series veterans, but also a tempting adventure for The Elder Scrolls Online newcomers.

Could this be the MMO to rule your social life?