Devil May Cry 4 introduced multiple playable characters to the series, and this fifth instalment adds another to the mix. Joining Dante and Nero this time around is V, a weird, shirtless emo-type who’s too weak to actually battle the demons himself, so he summons a loud-mouthed raven and an angry panther to do his bidding for him.

The three characters give an extraordinary level of variety to the combat. Most of the game’s first half is played as Nero, who boasts a similar moveset to Dante, but can replace his prosthetic arm with all manner of ability-themed replacements, all with aloof names like Tomboy and Overture. Each arm’s power can be activated with a stab of the B button, be it a time-warping slowdown, a fiery whip or an explosive blast, but the catch; if you’re struck while using one, it’s gone. You can carry up to six into battle, and there’s real strategy in figuring out what works best for each situation, and how they can be comboed into all your other attacks.

Dante himself is an absolute treat to control. His four fighting styles from DMC 3 and 4 return, all of which can be levelled-up, and then there are multiple weapons to switch through too. So, if you’re feeling saucy, and you should be if you’re playing Devil May Cry, it’s entirely possible to start a combo off with your sword, flick an enemy up with a Swordmaster spin, switch to Trickster, blast them with your pistols, then change to a shotgun, dodge an enemy attack, flip to Gunmaster, charge shot them into the distance, then change to your fists and finish them with uppercuts before they ever hit the ground. Savage.

Then it comes to V. Oh, V. You’re letting the side down a bit, here. The concept is fantastic - a poetry-reading proto-goth who’s too weak to fight himself, so he gets his familiars to do it for him. The controls are actually very similar to Dante and Nero, but the fights lacks the panache and tempo we’re used to, and it can all feel a bit disconnected. Mercifully, V has the fewest levels in the campaign, so most of your time is spent creating beautiful destruction with the two white-haired hellraisers.