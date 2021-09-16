While resetting your progress at the end of every day might sound tedious, the good news is, Colt never forgets the information he learns in each loop. It's not quite as straightforward when it comes to retaining your cool weapons, trinkets – individual character and weapon perks that help your tailor your loadout for each mission – and powers, but thanks to that aforementioned Residuum, you'll be able to "infuse" and retain your favourite items every time you loop, too. It means every single run – even the ones that end in plummeting to your doom – will be useful. It's just up to you to decide what weapons and perks you're prepared to invest in.

Killing all seven Visionaries in a single loop will take a bit of doing, mind. Not only will you have to thoroughly explore Blackreef to ensure you pick up all the notes, voice memos, and hints that will slowly reveal the best times of day to strike, but you also have to know when and where to tackle a Visionary.

Sure, you can pursue Egor in The Complex in the morning, shoot him down and steal his awesome Aether ability. You can even return the next day to kill him again and secure a Slab upgrade, too. But all you have is a single day to kill all seven leaders, and you can only make four visits to Blackreef – once in the morning, once at noon, once in the afternoon, and once in the evening. That means you need to manipulate events to get the right Visionary in the right place at the right time to pull it off.

Does that sound a little overwhelming? It can be, particularly to begin with. Stick with it, though. With every zone changing according to the time of day, there's endless places to explore and research, and with plenty of puzzles – literally, should you visit Karl's Bay – you won't ever feel bored. Knowledge is power, and the more visits you make, the better you'll know all Deathloop's secrets.