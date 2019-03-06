Days Gone doesn’t play by the open world rulebook.

Where games like Far Cry or Sony sibling Horizon Zero Dawn want to push you, the player, into the world, and coax you into encounters, urge you to explore and make you do all the work, Days Gone is more intent on bringing the action to you.

Sony’s latest PS4 exclusive takes aim at ‘open world fatigue’ - the sensation players get when they’re bogged down by doing so many side quests they forget what the actual story is - by switching things up with the game mechanics, and making Days Gone’s version of the American wilds that much more dynamic.

After a good four hours of hands-on gameplay with the upcoming RPG, we were left more enthused about the game than we expected - if only for the way it deals with delivering an interesting, character-lead narrative in a responsive, engaging open world.