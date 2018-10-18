While many are salivating over the prospect of the multiplayer modes in Battlefield V, there’s a lot of be said about the upcoming single player campaign, War Stories.
Battlefield V’s War Stories mode will be somewhat familiar to you if you've played Battlefield I, which let players experience different perspectives of the First World War around the world, across a spread of chapters.
Much like this, Battlefield V’s War Stories shape a single player campaign that focuses on the untold stories of World War II from different perspectives, and continues Battlefield I’s strong single player campaign delivering.
We’re certainly excited to try out the multiplayer modes in future, but we were given the chance to get stuck into a demo of the prologue and three of the war stories that will make up the single player campaign.
A different kind of history lesson
Much of what we know about WWII has already been told, right? We’ve seen it portrayed in movies, TV shows and books for decades, and one of Battlefield’s earlier entries was also set in WW2 in Battlefield 1942.
But, as Battlefield V sets out to show, there are plenty of stories we haven’t been told about the people who fought and made personal sacrifices in one of the biggest wars in human history.
Amidst war torn, blood-soaked landscapes and the endless sea of bullet fire, it’s easy to forget the individual faces at the heart of war.
The prologue really sets the scene for the stories that follow, quickly establishing that what you’re about to experience is based on real-life events that took place during WWII. The transition between the cutscenes and gameplay was pretty seamless throughout, which helped make the experience that much more impactful and engrossing.
Tales of the unknown
Nordlys, which we were able to play in its entirety, was the first of the three stories in the campaign. It takes you to German-occupied Norway, where you fill the shoes of a woman who’s a Norwegian resistance fighter on a very personal mission to save a family member.
You’re immediately thrown right into a dark, snowy landscape as you try to infiltrate a German base. Without wanting to spoil too much, the story really shows a personable side to a fairly unexplored event in Norway during the war.
It also demonstrates how the war pits people against unexpected challenges, and places great weight on those who never asked for it. This was one of the more emotionally driven stories out of the three we tried, and while all of them will tug at your heartstrings in different ways, the familial ties in Nordlys made it particularly impactful in this respect.
The second story, Under No Flag, sees you follow a criminal in London who gets recruited by the little known SBS (the special boat service) to aid in a mission in North Africa. Returning to the human side of war, this story took a slightly different approach, with helpings of humorous banter, and once again followed in Nordlys footsteps by showing a completely different side of warfare that’s rarely touched upon.
And last but by no means least is Tiralleur, where you play a French colonial soldier who’s fighting to liberate a nation that’s not their own. Tiralleur appeared to touch upon the discrimination some soldiers faced during the conflict, and again reiterated how different people reacted to the events unfolding around them.
All three stories bring different events into the limelight and address the lesser known battles of individual people who were thrown into the heart of conflict, whether it was by choice or not. While the fighting is a big part of War Stories, the people you assume the role of and encounter are constantly at the heart of the campaign, which adds emotional depth to the action.
It really emphasises sides of the war you may have never encountered before. Long story short, the experience playing through them was unexpectedly eye-opening, with a heavy side of Battlefield-esque action.
The choice is yours
Each war story presents different challenges and objectives, and throughout it feels as though the game is actively encouraging you to discover different ways to approach each conflict. Whether that be by grabbing a silencer pistol and taking a stealthy approach with a side of throwing knives, or finding a stick of dynamite and taking the rather explosive assault route, there are several ways of tackling your foes.
Every which way you look throughout the stories, another weapon can be looted or found to let you get your fill of all the guns and melee weapons it offers up. Essentially the game delivers you the tools and you decide how to use them.
There are also plenty of means of travel as you progress. You can choose to traverse the areas with skis in Nordlys, as well as second world war era vans, wagons and even a snowmobile.
Using the skis takes you on quite a ride. I don’t know how my character remained in one piece as I careened down snowy slopes, but happily the handling is pretty smooth, even if you are a rubbish skier like me.
This variety keeps the game-play feeling quite fresh throughout, as you can chop and change how you get through each story or section.
Ravages of war
And variety doesn’t start and end with the weapons and vehicles. The different settings bring with them their own challenges. Sometimes the gun-toting nazis won’t be the only thing that will kill you. In Nordlys, for example, you’ll battle your way through snowy terrains and cold temperatures. Let’s just say a warm crackling fire will be a very welcome sight.
During our demo, what was certainly one of the most striking aspects of the gameplay was just how visceral the war-torn landscapes felt. From the muddy, body-filled trenches in France in Tirailleur, to the rocky, sandy soaked North African lands in Under No Flag, and impossibly snowy terrains of Norway in Nordlys, the contrasting landscapes all look impeccably detailed and polished. They serve to remind you that this really was a world war, with far reaching consequences across the globe.
The environments you interact with are also destructible. So naturally if you, let’s say, duck into a tent and take shelter from gunfire - or worse still, a tank - that tent won’t remain intact for long, obviously.
Battlefield V: Early verdict
While we could go only go so far in Under No Flag and Trailleur, each and every war story we played felt like an entirely different experience, with varying challenges and tones. As a result, the War Stories mode offers a fun, emotionally charged single player campaign that will keep you gripped throughout.
With a wide variety of guns and weapons to try out, plenty of settings to traverse, and stories to unravel, Battlefield V appears to have all the hallmarks of the series’, but brings even more emotional depth, intrigue and action to the roster.
It makes for one very strong single player campaign that looks set to be a worthy break from all the multiplayer shenanigans that lie ahead.