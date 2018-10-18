Nordlys, which we were able to play in its entirety, was the first of the three stories in the campaign. It takes you to German-occupied Norway, where you fill the shoes of a woman who’s a Norwegian resistance fighter on a very personal mission to save a family member.

You’re immediately thrown right into a dark, snowy landscape as you try to infiltrate a German base. Without wanting to spoil too much, the story really shows a personable side to a fairly unexplored event in Norway during the war.

It also demonstrates how the war pits people against unexpected challenges, and places great weight on those who never asked for it. This was one of the more emotionally driven stories out of the three we tried, and while all of them will tug at your heartstrings in different ways, the familial ties in Nordlys made it particularly impactful in this respect.

The second story, Under No Flag, sees you follow a criminal in London who gets recruited by the little known SBS (the special boat service) to aid in a mission in North Africa. Returning to the human side of war, this story took a slightly different approach, with helpings of humorous banter, and once again followed in Nordlys footsteps by showing a completely different side of warfare that’s rarely touched upon.

And last but by no means least is Tiralleur, where you play a French colonial soldier who’s fighting to liberate a nation that’s not their own. Tiralleur appeared to touch upon the discrimination some soldiers faced during the conflict, and again reiterated how different people reacted to the events unfolding around them.

All three stories bring different events into the limelight and address the lesser known battles of individual people who were thrown into the heart of conflict, whether it was by choice or not. While the fighting is a big part of War Stories, the people you assume the role of and encounter are constantly at the heart of the campaign, which adds emotional depth to the action.

It really emphasises sides of the war you may have never encountered before. Long story short, the experience playing through them was unexpectedly eye-opening, with a heavy side of Battlefield-esque action.