Crucial to your enjoyment of Anthem, we reckon, is getting the right balance of Javelins in your squad.

There are four classes to choose from before each battle: Storm, Ranger, Colossus and Interceptor, and you’re going to be a lot more deadly as a collective if each Javelin is represented.

Ranger is your classic all-rounder, unspectacular but pretty good at everything. Let’s call it James Milner. Storm is essentially a helmeted wizard, able to hover for longer and rain down devastating elemental attacks from above. Colossus is the heavy class (the only one we didn’t test out), and completing the quartet is the Interceptor, a lightning fast melee specialist.

The latter was probably my favourite. The pistol it uses wasn’t much cop, but its special move, which gradually recharges after each use, lets you dart between Scars in a combo of unstoppable, ninja-like attacks. And if you press the melee button while in the air, it spin-stomps onto enemies like a lethal mechanical ballerina.

Problem was, in one assignment I ended up on a two-man team comprised of two Interceptors. Without the necessary steel behind us, we were pretty useless.

The different classes compliment each other, so getting the most out of the game is going to depend on having three friends to play with. In an ideal world you’d have an Interceptor dodging and slashing its way through scraps, a Colossus launching missiles, and a levitating Storm lobbing fireballs.

The guns, a pretty standard selection of shotguns, pistols, LMGs and assault rifles, all feel great to use, if not quite as honed as the arsenal in Destiny. You can switch between two weapons, and there are numerous grenades and throwing stars to experiment with, as well as shield attacks that can protect the whole alliance when used properly.

Easy to get to grips with but deeper than Alan Sugar’s suit trouser pockets, we can’t see anyone being disappointed with the combat. Less interesting were some of the early mission objectives. In one, we had to collect glowing orbs and return them to a plinth, in between dealing with waves of alien scorpions.

Fear of repetition might be an issue, were it not for the shimmering piles of juicy loot left behind after each fight. That’s how it hooks you.