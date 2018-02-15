The X-H1 is a bit like the rugged lovechild of an X-T2 and GFX 50S, if slightly more handsome than that sounds.

While it’s more like the former on the inside, the body is effectively an APS-C version of Fuji’s Medium Format camera.

This means you get a meatier grip than on the X-T2, which helps when wielding bigger lenses, and a little, customisable LCD on the top plate where you’d normally find an exposure compensation dial. This is handy for glancing at settings or battery life.

Don’t worry about a lack of dials, buttons or joysticks though – you get dedicated dials for shutter speed and ISO, with aperture usually tweaked via a lens ring. Unlike the X-T2, it also has a 3in touchscreen for negotiating menus and picking focus points.

The main thing you notice when picking up the X-H1, though, is how well built it is. The water-resistant body is made from a much thicker magnesium alloy than the X-T2 and you can really feel it – this thing has seemingly been designed to survive Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.

It feels nicely balanced, though, and is still only two thirds the weight of a DSLR like the Nikon D850.

Two other big bonuses are the excellent viewfinder and quieter mechanical shutter. Super-sharp EVFs are close to becoming the norm on mirrorless cams, but the X-H1’s is one of the best I’ve had the pleasure of raising to my eye. And that whisper quiet shutter is also a boon if you’re trying to avoid alerting subjects, human or otherwise.

Perhaps the only slight physical downer on the X-H1 is the shutter release button, which is pretty sensitive. I initially took quite a few accidental photos and videos when trying to half-press, though I quickly got used it as the day wore on.

Something else I came to rely on was the optional battery grip (an extra £250 if bought with the camera). Given the X-H1 is targeting pro snappers, this seems like an essential add-on thanks to its ability to two more batteries to help boost its life from a fairly average 310 shots to around 900.