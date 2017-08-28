Of course, it doesn't really matter that the Ionic is quite the looker if it performs as well as Vincent Janssen when given the opportunity. With GPS, waterproofing up to 50m and heart rate tracking, this Fitbit has all the capabilities you’d expect.

It’s also got a whopping great four day battery life, which trounces the Apple Watch’s two day offering but still falls some way short of what you’d get from a sports watch with a lower resolution screen.

Since this is a smartwatch we’re talking about the Ionic also gives you a slew of different watchfaces to chose from, which will display texts without you having to take your phone out of your pocket and allows for contactless payments via NFC.

Yep, thanks to the new Fitbit Pay service you can link your American Express, Mastercard or Visa card to the Ionic and use it as you would a smartwatch with Apple or Android Pay. At the time of writing, no specific banks have been confirmed for the service, indicating the rollout will be a gradual one.

As much as Fitbit is proclaiming the Ionic to be a master of all trades, it’s runners and cyclists who’ll get the most from it. With clever features like run detect and auto-pause - for when you have to stop at a traffic light - alongside wireless Bluetooth music playback, you can happily take the Ionic out with you while leaving your phone at home.

The only issue? That playback is done via MP3s from 2.5GB of internal storage rather than a streaming service such as Spotify or Apple Music.