If you happen to lose track of the X8 Mini (and not because it’s in a sad pile at the foot of a telegraph pole), real-time GPS tracking means it still knows exactly where it is. Just tap the return-to-home button in the app or on the controller and it’ll automatically come back to its take-off point.

The GPS also helps it to hover in place and not get pushed off by the wind. It has enough motor power to withstand a 'level 5' breeze of about 8.5-10.5m/s according to its makers, and I found it quite stable in blustery coastal conditions.

The rechargeable battery (which can be topped up using a USB-C cable, so no need for an external AC charger) provides up to 31 minutes of flight time, which is a tiny bit longer than the DJI Mini 2. As with DJI drones, the app gives you an alert a few minutes before it runs flat, ensuring you have plenty of time to get the drone back to you and landed before the power dies.

The app itself is quite a bit simpler than DJI’s, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. With fewer options and menus to delve into, it feels focused on the essentials: showing you a clean live feed from the X8 Mini’s camera, its position on a map and giving you access to the necessary controls for the camera functions.

It also has a handful of automatic camera/flight modes in which you set an object as a focus point on-screen and hit a button; the drone will then perform a certain move while filming the object. While this is hardly headline news, it’s something to play around with. In terms of more advanced automatic functions like following behind the pilot, though, there’s nothing here.