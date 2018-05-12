WTF is Google Duplex?

For Google, it’s a solution to people having to make phone calls, due to companies lacking online booking and interaction facilities. Initially, it’s primarily intended to set up appointments and place orders.

Google explains the system’s core is a recurrent neural network designed to cope with the challenges of such chats. It’s been trained on countless anonymised phone calls, and understands the nuances of conversation.

The breakthrough is in how it interacts. Latency is low, and Google Duplex understands context, adjusting conversations accordingly. This means people can talk to it naturally, like they would to a human being.

There is the odd tell – Google Duplex during demos uttered an identical “mm-hmm” during a number of conversational lulls. But speech disfluencies are used intelligently, adding the odd “um” or “er” when the system’s processing, like a person gathering their thoughts.