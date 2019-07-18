WTF is FaceApp?

FaceApp is an app for iOS and Android that allows you to change the way you look. The free version only has a few options, including the ability to add glasses, facial tattoos, a beard or a faintly ludicrous fringe. There’s also a paid version but you don’t need that to access the effect that’s captured the imagination all over again: the one that allows you to alter how old you look.

It works both ways. The one that’s supposed to make you look young is just odd, but apply the ageing one and the effect is often hilarious - it certainly seems more convincing than it did back in 2017. In fact, you’ll probably be able to convince people online that you turn your TV up way too loud and have been picking up your pension for years.