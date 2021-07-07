Work Smart: the secret to levelling up your home office

In parnership with HP Inc.

The way we work has changed.

Even as the country slowly reopens, that doesn’t mean we’re going back to the office full-time. The pandemic has shown that lots of jobs can be done just as well at home, while employees enjoy life with no commute and fewer distractions… not to mention the pure, unadulterated pleasure of working in their fluffy slippers.

Savvy business owners have also realised they can save a packet by renting less office space. Instead, the future of work is going to be flexible. They call it ‘hybrid working’. Sadly this doesn’t mean having a centaur for an office manager (or any other half-human, half-beast for that matter).

Instead you’ll split your time between work and home as needed: working remotely when you need to get your head down and focus on an individual task, then going into the office when you have to work with others.

But if working from home – even if it’s only two days a week – is going to become a regular thing, your home setup needs a rethink. The quick fixes you got by with (read: put up with) during lockdown need long-term solutions. And we’re not just talking about the back pain your makeshift desk is giving you. You need to power up your productivity, so you can work smarter, not harder. And that starts with getting the right kit.