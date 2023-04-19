What is Peacock? The TV streaming service explained

A relative newcomer in the TV streaming service space, Peacock has recently become available outside of its US home. Launched in 2020 by Comcast, the service is built primarily from NBCUniversal content, which includes TV shows and movies from big-hitters NBC, Universal Television and Universal Pictures.

But what exactly is it? What does it offer, how much does it cost and where and how can you watch it? We’ll answer all of these questions below, so if you’re curious about Peacock, you’ve come to the right place.

What does Peacock offer?

Owned by US media giant Comcast and based around content from NBCUniversal (the logo of which gives Peacock its name), it’s a three-tiered streaming service primarily based around content from its parent company. In other words, from places like NBC, Universal Television and Universal Pictures. It also features content from some third-party providers including Lionsgate, Paramount Global, Hallmark, the BBC and WWE. It also features 50 live channels.

In the US, there are three tiers of membership: Free, Premium and Premium Plus, with the latter two requiring paid subscriptions. The Premium tier is ad-supported and includes the full library of content, while Premium Plus offers the same but with no ads and the added ability to download and watch selected content. The Free tier is also ad-supported and includes a smaller amount of content, but as of January 2023 is no longer available to new customers – only to existing Free tier users and those who have allowed their Premium or Premium Plus subscriptions to lapse thus ‘downgrading’ to Free.

At present, some of the TV series available to stream in the US include Saturday Night Live, The Blacklist, Line of Duty, Poker Face, Hell’s Kitchen, The Traitors and Bel-Air. The Premium tier features additional shows such as Yellowstone, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Frasier.

It also features news (NBC News Now, Sky News) and sports programming (NBC Sports – which shows English Premier League, NFL and MLB coverage).

Peacock has plenty of movies too. The free tier currently includes films such as the John Wick series, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Terrifier, Glengarry Glen Ross and We Need to Talk About Kevin, but the Premium tier is where you’ll find major new releases like Cocaine Bear, Knock at the Cabin and Tár, plus older favourites such as the Harry Potter movie series.

Outside of the US, Peacock exists only as a cost-free add-on service that comes with certain Sky and Now subscriptions. There is no Premium option available here – it’s a free service only with a selection of content that’s extremely limited. For example, at present UK-based Now Entertainment pass subscribers get only 17 shows and (unless they pay for Now’s Boost upgrade) will have to watch ads with them. Content includes Bel-Air, Vampire Academy, Young Rock, The Office (US) and The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

How much does Peacock cost?

In the US the Free tier is, well, free – but as we said above, it’s no longer available to new subscribers. So if you’re only signing up now you’ll need to opt for one of the paid options. If you decide to let that lapse after a month, you’ll revert to the free tier. It’s an unusual workaround, and does involve paying some money initially, but currently the only way new customers can jump in.

Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, while the ad-free Premium Plus is $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year.

How can I watch Peacock?

For US-based customers, Peacock has been available to stream since July 2020, and can be watched via its website or a dedicated app. The Peacock app is available for a wide range of devices including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Android and Android TV devices, Roku, Fire TV devices, Sony PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs.

US Peacock customers will need to be physically located in the US or selected overseas territories (Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Guam, Northern Marian Islands and American Samoa) to watch – unless of course they use a VPN.

Outside of the US, Peacock is currently available in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy. In all of these locations, it’s available to anyone with a Sky or Now subscription. In the UK, for instance, you’ll need a Now Entertainment pass to watch it, and is included in their services at no extra charge. It can be streamed anywhere you stream Sky or Now content, such as on Sky Q or Sky Glass or via the Now apps available for various devices.