Upvoted: the best footballs for a summer kickabout

Whether it’s keepy-uppies in the garden, a kickabout down the park, or a big grudge match against Rivals United, upgrade your usual pig’s bladder to something a little smoother.

But how do you decide?

Although those pricier FIFA-approved balls might make you feel like Messi, cheaper training balls tend to be more durable. Lose the ego and get one that matches your talent (and weekly wage).

Footballs come in three sizes: 3, 4, and 5. Nobody knows what happened to 1 and 2. You’ll want a size 5, unless you plan to join a team full of kids. And don't forget a pump as chances are your new ball will arrive deflated – a distressing sight for any football fan.