Stuff Mobile Award winners 2020

It’s been an odd few weeks at Stuff HQ. Bags packed, the team were all set to head out en masse to Barcelona (tough gig) to cover the planet’s biggest smartphone show, Mobile World Congress (actually a tough gig). Then the Covid-19 outbreak struck and the expo was cancelled.

It’s by no means the only major event to have fallen victim to the virus – the Geneva Motor Show, Milan Design Week, Google’s I/O developer conference, the E3 video games expo, SXSW and counting – but given it was tasked with setting the agenda for shiny new mobile tech coming our way in 2020, it was easily one of the most influential.

Twiddling thumbs wondering if we’d have any new touchscreens to attach them to, a triumph over adversity action plan has kicked in with a number of major phone makers saying to hell with it and releasing awesome new handsets anyway. So to celebrate their endeavours in innovation, design and raw power, we’ve given some of them a special badge in the form of a Stuff Mobile Award.

These are, officially (according to us), the most exciting new mobile devices so far in 2020.